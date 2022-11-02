Wells Fargo & Company Raises Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $320.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WAT. Cowen upped their price target on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.
Waters Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,155. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. Waters has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $375.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 404.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Waters by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
