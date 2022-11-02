Western Union (NYSE:WU) versus Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) Head to Head Contrast

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) and Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Western Union and Patient Portal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Union 18.27% 239.89% 10.46% Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Western Union has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.53, meaning that its stock price is 453% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Union 8 6 1 0 1.53 Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Western Union and Patient Portal Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Western Union currently has a consensus target price of $14.94, indicating a potential upside of 9.59%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Union and Patient Portal Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Union $5.07 billion 1.04 $805.80 million $2.23 6.11 Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Patient Portal Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Western Union shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western Union beats Patient Portal Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. It also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Patient Portal Technologies

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform. The company also provides TELCIERGE INSTANT RESPONSE that puts patients in control of non-medical needs through a single phone call; QUICK PULSE SURVEYS that provide feedback for improved operations; and MEDCLIPS, which provide condition specific video clips for internal or remote viewing before or after hospital stay. Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. is based in Baldwinsville, New York.

