Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Westlake from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.07.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.72. Westlake has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Westlake by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Westlake by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.