Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. On average, analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

