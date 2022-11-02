WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0671

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $49.93 million and approximately $701,053.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00033841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00296414 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001273 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004497 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019029 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

