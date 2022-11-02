Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 125.70 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 126.80 ($1.47). Approximately 310,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 804,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.60 ($1.49).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wickes Group from GBX 320 ($3.70) to GBX 200 ($2.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Wickes Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £344.54 million and a P/E ratio of 623.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.55.

Wickes Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

In other news, insider David Wood acquired 120,980 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £148,805.40 ($172,049.25).

About Wickes Group

(Get Rating)

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.