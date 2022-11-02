William E. Jordan Sells 98,783 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EQT Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. 6,941,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,951,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, PETERS & COMPAN restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in EQT by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in EQT by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.