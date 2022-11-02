Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Williams Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.59-$1.76 EPS.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.49. 89,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,470,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,195,000 after purchasing an additional 66,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,299,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,472,000 after purchasing an additional 191,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,845,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,465,000 after buying an additional 683,345 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

