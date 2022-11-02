Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.59-$1.76 EPS.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

