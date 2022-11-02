Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.59-$1.76 EPS.
Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
