WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Shares Down 0.5%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.71 and last traded at $28.83. 56,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 102,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 353,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 78,235 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 106,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 71,534 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.