WMS Partners LLC Acquires 111 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,976,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.59. The stock had a trading volume of 95,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,485. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

