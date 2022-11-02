WMS Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 579,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,573 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 186,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,061.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000.

Shares of GEM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,624. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27.

