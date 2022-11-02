WMS Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 106.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 154,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 65,939 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PPLT stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.96. 237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,749. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $76.09 and a one year high of $109.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.14.

