WMS Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.20. 31,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.63. The company has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

