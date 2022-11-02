WMS Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,927. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.