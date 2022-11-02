WMS Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WMS Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,657,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,305,000 after acquiring an additional 940,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.15. The stock had a trading volume of 59,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,115. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $258.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.59.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

