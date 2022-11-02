WMS Partners LLC Sells 4,854 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. 346,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,511,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.