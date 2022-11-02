WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $460.04 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $460.04 million and $714.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.86 or 0.01599381 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00024082 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.01826436 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001483 BTC.

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0460499 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $714.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

