Wrap Technologies (WRAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 305.46% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million.

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Wrap Technologies from $4.25 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

