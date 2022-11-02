Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $20,475.60 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $20,475.60 or 0.99947415 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.03 billion and $96.40 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.09 or 0.31552226 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 245,480 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

