Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Tops $1.11 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $52.08 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $319.76 or 0.01567938 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,471,298 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

