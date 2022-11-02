Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48,139.00

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.49 billion and $48,139.00 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,363.48 or 0.31158408 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,330,926,515 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.39918664 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $39,669.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars.

