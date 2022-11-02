X Square Capital LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 106.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $170,000.

Shares of SOXL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. 1,016,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,212,977. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52.

