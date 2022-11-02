Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Shares Bought by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.51% of Xcel Brands worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Xcel Brands stock remained flat at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,634. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Brands, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

