XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.21 Million

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. XIDO FINANCE has a market cap of $54.21 million and $320,087.00 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00009379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.09 or 0.31090766 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012143 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIDO FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIDO FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

