XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 267,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 450,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on XOS from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.19.

XOS Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $189.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOS

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. XOS had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 76.66%. Analysts predict that Xos, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XOS in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XOS by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XOS by 1,011.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 63,137 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XOS

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

