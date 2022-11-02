XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. XPO Logistics updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

Insider Activity at XPO Logistics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 535.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.