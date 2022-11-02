YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) 1-Day Volume Tops $980.00

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004854 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $216.37 million and $980.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.95324035 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $846.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

