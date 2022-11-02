ZClassic 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $327,598.96 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00250463 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00085002 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063246 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003362 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.