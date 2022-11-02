Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1,103.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,765 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $23,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.67.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $4.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.12. 4,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,565. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.04. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $237.28 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.