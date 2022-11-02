Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $450.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.67.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 15.9 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $238.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $237.28 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after buying an additional 387,318 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,958,000 after purchasing an additional 79,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 495,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

