ZEON (ZEON) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $107.90 million and $216,863.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,375.63 or 0.31245956 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012201 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.