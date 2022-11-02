Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 5,875 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,493,000 after buying an additional 180,823 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $95.09. The company had a trading volume of 97,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average is $105.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $805,422. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

