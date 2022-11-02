Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,397 shares during the period. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 47,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Cowen reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.49.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

