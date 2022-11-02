Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 39,784 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. 267,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Stories

