Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.9% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VIG traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.55. 92,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,927. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

