Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,634 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.58. 251,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,633,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

