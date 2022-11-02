Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.40. 75,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.13%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.