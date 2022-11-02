Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 93,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth $3,695,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,516. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

