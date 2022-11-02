Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 442,082 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.36. 125,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,436. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

