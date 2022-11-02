Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,453 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 298,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,564,000 after purchasing an additional 203,244 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 494.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 8,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 28.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 262,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 58,274 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.67. The company had a trading volume of 676,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,261,568. The company has a market cap of $465.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $112.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

