Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 8,101 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.6 %

UPS traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $170.07. The company had a trading volume of 76,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

