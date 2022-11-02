Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading 2.8% Higher

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 7,196,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 16,591,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Zomedica Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $245.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 158.09%. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zomedica

Zomedica Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zomedica during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 134,984 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 136,491 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 394,058 shares during the period. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

