Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading 2.8% Higher

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 7,196,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 16,591,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
The company has a market cap of $245.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.73.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 158.09%. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter.
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.
