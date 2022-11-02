Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,666 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 1.89% of Zumiez worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,579 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 29.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,930 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 21.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,820 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

