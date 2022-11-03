0x (ZRX) Market Cap Tops $218.63 Million

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $218.63 million and $25.02 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0x has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.00 or 0.31063982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012133 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.