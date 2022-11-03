1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Up to $6.99

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $7.54. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 7,376 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $547.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, President Thomas G. Hartnett acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 245,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,027.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,448,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,520,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

