10,000 Shares in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gannett by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 11.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gannett by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Stock Performance

NYSE GCI opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $748.66 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,657.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Gannett from $2.65 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Gannett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.