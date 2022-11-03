10,215 Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Bought by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CAE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CAE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CAE by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 40.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

CAE stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

