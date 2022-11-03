10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $187.85.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,997,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at $33,997,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,732,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,213,000 after purchasing an additional 178,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,607,000 after purchasing an additional 322,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,571,000 after buying an additional 187,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

