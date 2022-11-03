133,747 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 133,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 6.0% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vista Finance LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 143,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 974.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 119,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,218. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

